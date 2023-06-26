Sign up
Photo 1862
Lovin' the Larkspur
Spotted at least 8 of these white-lined sphinx moths this evening enjoying the larkspur.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
1
2
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
3234
photos
105
followers
132
following
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
moth
,
larkspur
Judith Johnson
ace
Super focus, lovely shot
June 27th, 2023
