Sunny, Snowy Day by genealogygenie
Photo 1892

Sunny, Snowy Day

9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful day and shot
January 12th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful blanket of snow and a lovely sky.
January 12th, 2024  
