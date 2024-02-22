Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1915
Heart on a Limb
Always thrilled to spot a heart on my morning walk!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
1
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
3297
photos
88
followers
125
following
524% complete
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
470
1915
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th April 2023 9:01am
Tags
leaf
,
heart
,
natural heart
,
moh2024
Barb
ace
Very pretty capture! I love leaves and the light on this one is lovely!
February 22nd, 2024
