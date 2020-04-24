Previous
Our Friends Are Back by genealogygenie
Photo 535

Our Friends Are Back

So thankful for the return of the hummingbirds. We have one more week of sheltering in place unless the time is extended. Watching these little guys provides such a peaceful feeling. First spotting this year was April 24.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
Milanie ace
Ours are gone again - were here for about 10 days then left. Will return in a few weeks. I'm guessing maybe nesting time??
April 29th, 2020  
