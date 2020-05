Earth's Eye

“A lake is the landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.” ~ Henry David Thoreau



Lakes are filled with natural magic otherwise known as water. Water has the power to be soothing or terrifying. It can sustain life or take it away. A lake holds all that raw potential still, keeping it from damaging things in its path, in much the same way our brains hold our thoughts. everydaypower.com