My Serenader by genealogygenie
Photo 553

My Serenader

Music gives a soul to the universe,
Wings to the mind,
Flight to the imagination,
And life to everything. ~ Plato

I love listening to the meadowlark. If you haven't heard one, listen to it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRgU4xS06sM
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Kim

Milanie ace
Their song is wonderful and often the only way I can find him is to hear him first.
May 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture.
May 29th, 2020  
