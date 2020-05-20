Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 553
My Serenader
Music gives a soul to the universe,
Wings to the mind,
Flight to the imagination,
And life to everything. ~ Plato
I love listening to the meadowlark. If you haven't heard one, listen to it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRgU4xS06sM
20th May 2020
20th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2378
photos
102
followers
133
following
153% complete
View this month »
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
Latest from all albums
556
557
1324
558
559
1325
560
561
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th May 2020 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kansas
,
meadowlark
,
kansas state bird
,
mayhalf20
Milanie
ace
Their song is wonderful and often the only way I can find him is to hear him first.
May 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great capture.
May 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close