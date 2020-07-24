Sign up
Photo 581
"Butterflies come to pretty flowers." ~ Korean Proverb
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
2
2
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2469
photos
105
followers
134
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th August 2020 12:12pm
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
garden
,
butterfly
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
August 11th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
so pretty!
August 11th, 2020
