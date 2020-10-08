Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 592
Time for Me to Fly
Song Title Challenge - Time for Me to Fly by REO Speedwagon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54OtWleMQeQ
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
0
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2517
photos
106
followers
135
following
162% complete
View this month »
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Latest from all albums
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
592
1421
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
A Little Bit of Everything
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
8th October 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
heron
,
songtitle-67
