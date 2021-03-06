Sign up
Photo 605
Sunset Reflection
“Sunset is so marvelous that even the sun itself watches it every day in the reflections of the infinite oceans!” ~ Mehmet Murat Ildan
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
2590
photos
103
followers
132
following
A Little Bit of Everything
NIKON D5600
6th March 2021 7:12pm
Tags
reflection
sunset
water
sun
lake
kansas
