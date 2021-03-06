Previous
Next
Sunset Reflection by genealogygenie
Photo 605

Sunset Reflection

“Sunset is so marvelous that even the sun itself watches it every day in the reflections of the infinite oceans!” ~ Mehmet Murat Ildan
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Kim

ace
@genealogygenie
On to year 6. Posting is sporadic because I'm addicted to genealogy and my grandkids keep me busy and I'm a procrastinator, but I usually...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise