Photo 432
Birthday Girl
Youngest granddaughter celebrated her 11th birthday today. She was pretty excited to get that long-awaited cell phone!
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
Tags
phone
,
birthday
,
granddaughter
,
for2022
