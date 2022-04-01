Sign up
Photo 457
Rock Chalk Jayhawk
If I were in lucky enough to be in New Orleans this weekend for the Final Four, it would be fun to drive around in this mascot car!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight! — On to year 6. Posting is...
2957
photos
118
followers
143
following
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
1685
1686
688
1688
457
1689
689
690
Views
9
Album
Extras, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th March 2022 11:11am
Tags
car
,
ku
,
jayhawk
