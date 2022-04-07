Sign up
Photo 461
A Little Flower
“Just living is not enough . . . One must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.” ~ Hans Christian Andersen
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
2
0
Kim
ace
@genealogygenie
August 2021 marked the beginning of my 9th year on 365!! Still learning and enjoying this great sight!
2970
photos
118
followers
143
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras, etc.
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th April 2022 4:30pm
Tags
flower
,
daffodil
Milanie
ace
Like that quote - and your sweet daffodil, too.
April 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful close up. Your quote is a good one!
April 9th, 2022
