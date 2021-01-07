Previous
by gerry13
30 / 365

Another night rush for today.This one is not processed though,i took it behind a thick glass so i only cropped it a bit.

From tomorrow i will try to give my get-pushed challenge a try so no more streets at night
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
8% complete

Jacqueline ace
Nice colours!
January 7th, 2021  
