56 / 365
Life Never Dies
Except for the meaningful title on this one which is actually the reason i took this shot,its also my forst response to this week's get-pushed challenge
I was challenged to take a picture of an object with a shallow deapth of field.
Before trying something easier,indoors, i decided to give it a try with something i would spot,rather than setting it up
That's nearly 50% of course,the rest is technique,hence the bokeh and the proximity to the subject
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd February 2021 1:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
green
bokeh
get-pushed-445
