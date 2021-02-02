Previous
Next
Life Never Dies by gerry13
56 / 365

Life Never Dies

Except for the meaningful title on this one which is actually the reason i took this shot,its also my forst response to this week's get-pushed challenge

I was challenged to take a picture of an object with a shallow deapth of field.
Before trying something easier,indoors, i decided to give it a try with something i would spot,rather than setting it up

That's nearly 50% of course,the rest is technique,hence the bokeh and the proximity to the subject
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise