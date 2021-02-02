Life Never Dies

Except for the meaningful title on this one which is actually the reason i took this shot,its also my forst response to this week's get-pushed challenge



I was challenged to take a picture of an object with a shallow deapth of field.

Before trying something easier,indoors, i decided to give it a try with something i would spot,rather than setting it up



That's nearly 50% of course,the rest is technique,hence the bokeh and the proximity to the subject