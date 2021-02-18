Sleepy

One of the things i wanted to share with the community here,especially those who remember me from my first 365 ,is something that changed in my life since then.



My sister found that dog out in the middle of nowhere when it was barely 4 months old,back in 2019.She brought it back home,it was really dirty and in poor condition but we took care of it.



Although at first ,we thought giving it for adoption,over the course of a month we decided to keep the puppy which grew to what you see in today's portrait.I ll post more pictures of her over time







