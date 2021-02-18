Sign up
Sleepy
One of the things i wanted to share with the community here,especially those who remember me from my first 365 ,is something that changed in my life since then.
My sister found that dog out in the middle of nowhere when it was barely 4 months old,back in 2019.She brought it back home,it was really dirty and in poor condition but we took care of it.
Although at first ,we thought giving it for adoption,over the course of a month we decided to keep the puppy which grew to what you see in today's portrait.I ll post more pictures of her over time
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
74
photos
29
followers
34
following
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
pet
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
JackieR
ace
Ooh are those eyes blue??
February 20th, 2021
Wendy
ace
She is such a sweetie! It is amazing how quickly we become attached and cannot give them up!
February 20th, 2021
