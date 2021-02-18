Previous
Sleepy by gerry13
Sleepy

One of the things i wanted to share with the community here,especially those who remember me from my first 365 ,is something that changed in my life since then.

My sister found that dog out in the middle of nowhere when it was barely 4 months old,back in 2019.She brought it back home,it was really dirty and in poor condition but we took care of it.

Although at first ,we thought giving it for adoption,over the course of a month we decided to keep the puppy which grew to what you see in today's portrait.I ll post more pictures of her over time



18th February 2021

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
JackieR ace
Ooh are those eyes blue??
February 20th, 2021  
Wendy ace
She is such a sweetie! It is amazing how quickly we become attached and cannot give them up!
February 20th, 2021  
