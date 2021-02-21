Previous
Next
by gerry13
75 / 365

Just as i was wandering what i could use for my last portrait post,my sister came in asking me to take a picture of her.

She is giving face-painting a try
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise