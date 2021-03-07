Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
89 / 365
sorry about the date,i took this one today but something's wrong with my camera's timezone
It resets every time i switch it off
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
89
photos
30
followers
35
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st January 2014 10:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rainbow2021
Wendy
ace
Very cute and very pink! Your pink out of focus background is perfect for this shot as well.
March 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close