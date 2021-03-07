Previous
Next
by gerry13
89 / 365

sorry about the date,i took this one today but something's wrong with my camera's timezone
It resets every time i switch it off
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Very cute and very pink! Your pink out of focus background is perfect for this shot as well.
March 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise