175 / 365
A lot of noise here due to high ISO
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
1
0
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
176
photos
45
followers
49
following
48% complete
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
3rd June 2021 2:48am
Tags
night
,
dark
,
nature
,
green
,
leaf
,
june21words
Stefan
ace
Great shot 👍🏻
June 3rd, 2021
