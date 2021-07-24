Previous
by gerry13
228 / 365

These 2 shots were taken yesterday night.Since i was with my camera but nothing new to shoot i tried to create something abstract with intentional camera movement,low shutter speed and zooming in/out
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
