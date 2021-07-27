Previous
Catch the Sun by gerry13
231 / 365

Catch the Sun

27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
63% complete

Photo Details

Lin ace
Awesome - an instant fav
July 30th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous!!
July 30th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh nice one
July 30th, 2021  
