by gerry13
A portrait of my dog.

These days Athens is blazing hot,so she spends most of the day indoors to avoid the sun

Blur was done by photoshop so it doesn't look very natural
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Gerasimos Georg.
@myhrhelper this is a response to your challenge somewhat as i changed the background by photoshop but didn't use another one.
I plan to do another response for the mirrors chalnge
August 4th, 2021  
