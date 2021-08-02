Sign up
237 / 365
A portrait of my dog.
These days Athens is blazing hot,so she spends most of the day indoors to avoid the sun
Blur was done by photoshop so it doesn't look very natural
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
1
0
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
239
photos
47
followers
50
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
JNY-LX1
Taken
2nd August 2021 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
blur
,
portrait
,
summer
,
get-pushed-471
Gerasimos Georg.
@myhrhelper
this is a response to your challenge somewhat as i changed the background by photoshop but didn't use another one.
I plan to do another response for the mirrors chalnge
August 4th, 2021
365 Project
I plan to do another response for the mirrors chalnge