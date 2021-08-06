Sign up
Work in Progress!
This week i was challenged by Kathy to do miniature photography.I had never done this before and although it seemed a bit childish at first,i found by chance some of these toys so i gave it a try.
More fun and challenging than i expected.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Gerasimos Georg.
@myhrhelper
here's my response for the 1st option
August 7th, 2021
kali
ace
well done
August 7th, 2021
