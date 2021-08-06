Previous
Work in Progress! by gerry13
240 / 365

Work in Progress!

This week i was challenged by Kathy to do miniature photography.I had never done this before and although it seemed a bit childish at first,i found by chance some of these toys so i gave it a try.

More fun and challenging than i expected.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
65% complete

@myhrhelper here's my response for the 1st option
August 7th, 2021  
kali ace
well done
August 7th, 2021  
