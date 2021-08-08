Previous
Door 3 by gerry13
243 / 365

Door 3

This door triptych i did this week would be incomplete without an abandoned doorway.

I spotted this one in the afternoon and luckily it was sunset time which made all the difference
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
