264 / 365
Dystopic
One more of my pictures from Chiatura.
just come to think how dystopic this old siviet building looks,seemingly i the middle of nowhere,its also the only manmade thing in the simplicity and beauty of the landscape here
29th August 2021
29th Aug 21
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Tags
sky
old
landscape
edit
forest
simplicity
