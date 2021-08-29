Previous
Next
Dystopic by gerry13
264 / 365

Dystopic

One more of my pictures from Chiatura.

just come to think how dystopic this old siviet building looks,seemingly i the middle of nowhere,its also the only manmade thing in the simplicity and beauty of the landscape here
29th August 2021 29th Aug 21

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise