Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
358 / 365
Panathenaic Stadium
You may know this stadium as its one of the most famous tourist sites in Athens.Its also where the marathon ends
I wanted to get an aerial shot of it and today i got the chance
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
358
photos
49
followers
61
following
98% complete
View this month »
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
1st December 2021 6:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
athens
,
cityscape
,
stadium
,
pov
,
drone
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close