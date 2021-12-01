Previous
Panathenaic Stadium by gerry13
358 / 365

Panathenaic Stadium

You may know this stadium as its one of the most famous tourist sites in Athens.Its also where the marathon ends

I wanted to get an aerial shot of it and today i got the chance
1st December 2021

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
98% complete

