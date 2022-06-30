Sign up
Photo 569
same place,just once again but thanks to the clouds feels slightly more interesting
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
5
365
M2101K6G
30th June 2022 9:21pm
sunset
sea
beach
clouds
landscape
