Patterns by gerry13
Photo 649

Patterns

This would be tough to spot from ground level and even harder photographing it properly.

I had to bring my drone pretty low and quite close to the building to align it with all these patterns

Color is natural,from the sunset
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
177% complete

