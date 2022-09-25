Sign up
Photo 656
Almost unedited
i just spotted the colors and shapes from above and zoomed in to exclude the surroundings.
Not a drone shot
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Tags
earth
,
shapes
,
details
,
forms
,
selective-color
