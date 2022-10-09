Previous
By The Sea by gerry13
By The Sea

the weather is still warm enough and luckily there was no wind so i went to Rafina port.

Obviously this was the perfect op to fly my drone once again
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
