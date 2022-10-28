Previous
Further Into the Desert by gerry13
Further Into the Desert

taken during a brief stop at a gas station literally in the middle of nowhere,while travelling from Laayoune to Dakhla,western sahara's second largest city
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
