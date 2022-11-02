Train Ride

just as i expected this was propably the toughest train tide i ever had.



This is a view of the iron ore train in Mauritania,world's largest and heaviest train.ITs essentiantly a freighter train carrying iron ore from zouerat,a settlement deep in shara desert where iron ore is extracted,to Nouadhibou Mauritania's second largest port city where the iron is being exported.



However the train is being used by locals and tourists alike to either travel mauritania through the rough desert or just for the adventure of it