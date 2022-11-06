Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 698
A close-up portrait of my guide in the desert.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
713
photos
57
followers
61
following
195% complete
View this month »
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
6th November 2022 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
hands
,
close-up
,
pov
JackieR
ace
Wonderful portrait
November 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close