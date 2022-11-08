Previous
Nouakchott Central Market by gerry13
Nouakchott Central Market

Next stop and last one in Mauritania was its capital Nouakchott.Not much to see except for the central mosque and its central makret
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
