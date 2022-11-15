Sign up
Photo 700
Warning
This one was not taken behind an iron fence in some zoo,but rather at a local crocodile park i visited.
Surprising as it might be from this shot,later on i went on and touched a croc on the back,of course under the instructions of the local guide.
Made sure to get some snaps as well,before stepping back
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Tags
nature
portrait
animal
close-up
crocodile
