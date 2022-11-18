Previous
Next
Waiting by gerry13
Photo 697

Waiting

Barcelona's airport really early in the morning.I spent the whole night here waiting for my morning flight back to Athens
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise