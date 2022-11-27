Previous
Mountain Roads by gerry13
Mountain Roads

This morning i went to nearby mount Ymittos,on one part of it at least for a bit of hiking.

Of course,i wouldn't leave my drone at home.I took a few pictures of the forest but i decided to upload this one for its symmetry
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
