Photo 723
Happy December to everyone!
Can't believe i'm just a week away from finishing my 2nd in a row year here
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Gerasimos Georg.
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
365
b&w
photo
december
kali
ace
Time just zips by doesnt it, I have enjoyed your drone and travel shots especially this year
December 1st, 2022
