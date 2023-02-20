Previous
Over the Hill by gerry13
Over the Hill

This is hill Lycabettus hill,overlooking to the south of Athens.

Obviously shot with the drone.I climbed about halfway and took off from there to "gain" some altitude
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
