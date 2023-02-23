Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 807
Little House
Instead of a wide landscape shot,today i'm going with a birdseye view.
I like the lines,the house and the difference between the train tracks and the pathway
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
808
photos
61
followers
60
following
221% complete
View this month »
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
22nd February 2023 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
house
,
landscape
,
aerial
,
drone
,
birdseye
,
leading-line
,
for2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close