Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 822
Blue Hill
Lots of drone/abandoned photography these days which is good,but for this month i will stich to theme of course.
A moment of cloudy sky as i was photographing today made this mountaintop look much more blue and the rest was made with WB.
For the record,this mount Penteli,there is no such name as blue hill LOL
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
823
photos
62
followers
60
following
225% complete
View this month »
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th March 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mountain
,
blue
,
clouds
,
rainbow2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close