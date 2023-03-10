Previous
Blue Hill by gerry13
Photo 822

Blue Hill

Lots of drone/abandoned photography these days which is good,but for this month i will stich to theme of course.

A moment of cloudy sky as i was photographing today made this mountaintop look much more blue and the rest was made with WB.

For the record,this mount Penteli,there is no such name as blue hill LOL
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
