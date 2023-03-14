Previous
Next
Butterfly by gerry13
Photo 826

Butterfly

I found more absolute oranges for the calendar look but i'll go with this one.

Noticed this butterfly and even though i brought my phone pretty close to her,it wouldn't react and so here's my orange for this week.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Gerasimos Georg.

ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise