Photo 830
A Crack On the Wall
Taken a couple days ago as i planned ahead for purple and didn't want to post another flower shot for it.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th March 2023 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
abandoned
,
wall
,
details
,
rainbow2023
