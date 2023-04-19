Sign up
Photo 862
Everyday Artistic Moments
i think this would make a decent eye of the beholder entry as basically i was shooting nothing of interest or extraordinary.
But taking into account the symmetry,the leading line,the shadow and the light and the only color-yellow and here it is
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
1
0
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
864
photos
61
followers
61
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
19th April 2023 10:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
street
,
shadow
,
abstract
,
leading-line
JackieR
ace
Good for current people challenge too??
April 19th, 2023
