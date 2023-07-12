Previous
by gerry13
Photo 945

Its summertime and once again i'm back to shooting doors and entrances.Or at least if they catch my eye
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
JackieR
Knew this was one of yours, it's lovely look into someones home
July 12th, 2023  
