Previous
Photo 945
Its summertime and once again i'm back to shooting doors and entrances.Or at least if they catch my eye
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
1
0
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
947
photos
62
followers
61
following
258% complete
View this month »
938
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th July 2023 9:04pm
Tags
window
,
door
,
architecture
,
entrance
JackieR
ace
Knew this was one of yours, it's lovely look into someones home
July 12th, 2023
