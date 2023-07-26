Previous
Next
Tritsi Park by gerry13
Photo 960

Tritsi Park

An anusually big open area in Athens.Its quite nice for taking a walk,its large.Has a pond with ducks and some greenery.

This is taken from an altitude of about 400m. a personall record for my drone
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Gerasimos Georg.

ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise