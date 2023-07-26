Sign up
Photo 960
Tritsi Park
An anusually big open area in Athens.Its quite nice for taking a walk,its large.Has a pond with ducks and some greenery.
This is taken from an altitude of about 400m. a personall record for my drone
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
965
photos
62
followers
61
following
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
29th July 2023 7:48pm
Tags
park
,
landscape
,
city
,
panorama
,
pov
,
drone
