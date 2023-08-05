Previous
Next
Red but No Green by gerry13
Photo 970

Red but No Green

Found this flower down in the parking lot of my workplace.Easy to shoot with so much color,just wanted to make a slightly better composition for geometry
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Gerasimos Georg.

ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise