Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 972
Boat
Easy long eposure-not that long actually.
Just edited the colors for a moody effect
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
974
photos
60
followers
60
following
266% complete
View this month »
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
7th August 2023 9:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
color
,
boat
,
edit
,
long-exposure
Annie D
ace
Love the edit...beautiful
August 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close