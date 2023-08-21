Sign up
Previous
Photo 983
As August is slowly coming to an End more and more people return to Athens from their vacations-unfortunately.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
1
0
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
985
photos
60
followers
59
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
20th August 2023 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
sunset
,
cars
,
traffic
,
return
bkb in the city
Beautiful street shot
August 21st, 2023
