Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
11 / 365
Orts Jar
Left over bits of fiber from sewing are called orts.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renée
ace
@gothmom1313
I used to love flickr. I am hoping doing this form of journaling will be a good experience and give me something to do every...
11
photos
2
followers
2
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st May 2024 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
vintage
,
blue
,
yarn
,
ball
,
glass
,
sewing
,
jar
,
fiber
,
needlework
,
orts
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close