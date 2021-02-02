Sign up
Photo 1017
waxwing
a tree full of waxwings
which one is this bohemian or cedar?
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
photogq
@gq
1018
photos
108
followers
173
following
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
6
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
2nd February 2021 1:22pm
Public
nature
,
winter
,
bird
,
color
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 13th, 2021
